WBI Investments Purchases Shares of 2,654 Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kemper by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 68,340 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 668.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of KMPR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.79. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.85. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on KMPR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.