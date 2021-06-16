Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205,590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $66,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.2% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 78,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 115.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 800,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. 14,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,201. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

