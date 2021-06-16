Prudential Financial Inc. Has $58.17 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,840,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,250 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $58,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE:MDU traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,042. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

