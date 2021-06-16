Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,263 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDNT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after buying an additional 156,933 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in RadNet by 120.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 137,205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RadNet by 32.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 114,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $1,869,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $761,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

