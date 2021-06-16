Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,150,000 after buying an additional 313,391 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $83,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,215,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,361,000 after purchasing an additional 173,991 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,182,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,101,000 after buying an additional 94,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Truist raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

