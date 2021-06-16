Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,150,000 after purchasing an additional 313,391 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,215,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,361,000 after acquiring an additional 173,991 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,182,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94,410 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Truist increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

RHP opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.35. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.