Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,929,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,483 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in VEON were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEON. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 773.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 295,179 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in VEON by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,953,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 102,875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 795,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,992,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

VEON stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. VEON Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

