Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 14,005 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,005 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $11,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.73.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $214.67 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

