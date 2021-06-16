Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Position Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,439 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Incyte worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Incyte by 156.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INCY opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.12.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

