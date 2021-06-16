Financial Contrast: BellRing Brands (BRBR) & Its Peers

BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BellRing Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BellRing Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BellRing Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 2.06% -1.22% 4.30% BellRing Brands Competitors 4.62% 11.05% 4.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BellRing Brands and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 1 9 0 2.90 BellRing Brands Competitors 350 1193 1210 33 2.33

BellRing Brands currently has a consensus target price of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.56%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 0.88%. Given BellRing Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BellRing Brands’ peers have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BellRing Brands and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $988.30 million $23.50 million 47.89 BellRing Brands Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 8.66

BellRing Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than BellRing Brands. BellRing Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BellRing Brands peers beat BellRing Brands on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

