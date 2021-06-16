Norinchukin Bank The Sells 175 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $78.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

