Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 229 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.70. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

