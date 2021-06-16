Norinchukin Bank The Has $473,000 Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 44.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $357,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 622,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.