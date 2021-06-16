Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Advantest stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.85. 3,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.52. Advantest has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $100.79.

Get Advantest alerts:

ATEYY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantest from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.