International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Down 38.1% in May

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,047,100 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the May 13th total of 1,690,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.6 days.
OTCMKTS:BABWF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. 1,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,468. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.56.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
