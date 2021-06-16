International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Down 38.1% in May

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,047,100 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the May 13th total of 1,690,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.6 days.

OTCMKTS:BABWF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. 1,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,468. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.