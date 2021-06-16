Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Voya Financial worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Voya Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,400,000 after acquiring an additional 58,509 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $53,827,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 11,319.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Voya Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Voya Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.