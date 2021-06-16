Sei Investments Co. Buys 44,946 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,946 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of LPL Financial worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,991,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.72.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.14. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $72.27 and a one year high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,107 shares of company stock valued at $17,684,201. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

