Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 13.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

FOX opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

