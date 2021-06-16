Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,795 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.31% of BankUnited worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BankUnited by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

BKU opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.27. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

