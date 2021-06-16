frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,458 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in frontdoor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

