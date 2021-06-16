Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $280,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,986 shares in the company, valued at $53,644,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.