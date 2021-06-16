Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.83. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,272. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $39.89 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,295,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,288,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,991,020.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 640,000 shares of company stock worth $45,947,600. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

