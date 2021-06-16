HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.51 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.55.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $76.78. 341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,375. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,284.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.73.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

