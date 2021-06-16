Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

PLYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,699,120.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,695,343 shares of company stock worth $46,093,975 in the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,039. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.50. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

