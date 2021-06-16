Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Announce $3.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.37 and the highest is $4.35. Cummins reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $15.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $16.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.68 to $20.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $248.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.06. Cummins has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

