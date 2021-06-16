Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $364.00

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $364.00 and last traded at $364.00, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $362.26.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.78.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after buying an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,267,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

