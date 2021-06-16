ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 52-Week High at $709.26

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $709.26 and last traded at $706.75, with a volume of 24936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $697.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on ASML to $747.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $294.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $654.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 1.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

