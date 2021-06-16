TENT (TENT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $228,586.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. TENT has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $228,586.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0625 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.34 or 0.00352463 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00143839 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00222770 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010649 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002728 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,183,900 coins and its circulating supply is 36,106,808 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

