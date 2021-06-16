Swap (XWP) Achieves Market Cap of $514,640.89

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Swap has a market cap of $514,640.89 and approximately $638.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00143967 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00178432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.87 or 0.00934715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,147.44 or 0.99739750 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 13,386,267 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

