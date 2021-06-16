Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 3,330 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank increased its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $246.54 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.90.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

