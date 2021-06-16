New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,660 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.47% of Bally’s worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard General L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,315,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,816,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -215.74 and a beta of 2.58. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

BALY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,808,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

