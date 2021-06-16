AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 28.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,334,000 after buying an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UHAL stock opened at $546.62 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $280.01 and a 1 year high of $657.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $591.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. AMERCO’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

