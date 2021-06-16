Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Shares Down 2.1%

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 61,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 106,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROGFF shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Roxgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Roxgold from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Roxgold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

