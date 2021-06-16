National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Trading Up 1.1%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF)’s share price was up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 15,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 21,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07.

National Bank of Greece Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBGIF)

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

