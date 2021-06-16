Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Ronia F. Kruse Acquires 1,000 Shares

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Ronia F. Kruse bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $22,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IBCP stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $492.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

