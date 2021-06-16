LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.55

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSLPF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded LSL Property Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSL Property Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.