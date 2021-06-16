Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.86

Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 3907698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSPR. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,194,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,627,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,982,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 982,749 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,720,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

