Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the May 13th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NMCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 131,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,290. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMCO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,034,000 after acquiring an additional 756,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 77,879 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 291,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 229,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.