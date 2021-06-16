Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of HSQVY stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.20. Husqvarna AB has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $30.80.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
