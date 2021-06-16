Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HSQVY stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.20. Husqvarna AB has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $30.80.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

