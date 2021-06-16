Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

BPF.UN traded down C$0.07 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.66. 49,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.52. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$5.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$315.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.