COVIR.IO Market Cap Hits $95,691.33 (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 79.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. COVIR.IO has a market capitalization of $95,691.33 and approximately $418.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded down 96.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVIR.IO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00145066 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00178124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00936279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,320.18 or 0.99955176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002947 BTC.

COVIR.IO Profile

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVIR.IO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVIR.IO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.