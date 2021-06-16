Relite Finance (RELI) Trading 43.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Relite Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Relite Finance has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Relite Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $363,602.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00145066 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00178124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00936279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,320.18 or 0.99955176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Relite Finance Coin Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 28,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,999,691 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

