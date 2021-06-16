Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the May 13th total of 5,690,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

JAGX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. 20,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,847,475. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 263.79% and a negative net margin of 388.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 5,815.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 933,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 7.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

