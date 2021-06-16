Short Interest in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rises By 34.8%

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,930,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 14,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

MS stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.92. 277,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,870,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

