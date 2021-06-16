Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 14,336 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,336 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,970,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,738,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,133,000.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $141.05 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.78.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

