Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cohu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on COHU. B. Riley cut their price target on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

