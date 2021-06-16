Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,366 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Zynga by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,550,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after buying an additional 179,636 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zynga by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNGA opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $3,712,412.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,349.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 630,451 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,916. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

