UBS Group AG Buys 30,911 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,911 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.27% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $16,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,663 shares of company stock worth $4,155,211. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

