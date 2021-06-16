UBS Group AG Has $17.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 560,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,973 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $17,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $31.29.

