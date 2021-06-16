UBS Group AG Acquires 4,212 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $18,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CQP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $45.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

